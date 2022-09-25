Police: Man dead in shooting outside Portland hotel

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man was killed in a shooting outside a hotel in Portland early Sunday, police said.

No arrests were immediately made in the shooting, which was reported at around 3:30 a.m.

The shooting in the northeast part of the city took place a few blocks away from a motel that has been the site of four homicides this year, The Oregonian reported.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. There have been 71 homicides so far this year in the city. Last year, there were a record 92 homicides.