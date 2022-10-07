Skip to Content
AP Idaho
By
Published 1:46 PM

Olympic National Park bans fishing due to low river levels

OLYMPIA NATIONAL PARK, Wash. (AP) — Olympic National Park officials have closed recreational fishing indefinitely because waters have reached historic lows.

The National Park Service announced it would halt all recreational fishing starting Thursday on the Ozette, Bogachiel, South Fork Calawah, Sol Duc, North Fork Sol Duc, Dickey, Quillayute, Hoh, South Fork Hoh, Queets, Salmon, and Quinault rivers. The Cedar, Goodman, Kalaloch and Mosquito Creeks within Olympic National Park are also closed, The Seattle Times reported.

The region for months has seen above average temperatures and low rainfall. Seattle has had 0.48 inches (1.2 centimeters) of rain from July to September, while the average for that period is 3.16 inches (80 millimeters), making it the driest that stretch on record.

Park officials hope the closure will help protect fish, especially those trying to make upstream spawning migrations in the low water levels.

Article Topic Follows: AP Idaho

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content