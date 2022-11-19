Skip to Content
AP Idaho
By
Published 4:42 PM

Gooden has 27 as Utah Tech defeats Idaho 81-71

By The Associated Press

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Cameron Gooden had 27 points in Utah Tech’s 81-71 win over Idaho on Saturday night.

Gooden added five rebounds for the Trailblazers (2-3). Isaiah Pope scored 11 points while shooting 4 for 10, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc. Tanner Christensen went 4 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Isaac Jones led the way for the Vandals (1-4) with 25 points, six rebounds and two steals. Idaho also got 16 points and six assists from Divant’e Moffitt. In addition, Rashad Smith had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: AP Idaho

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content