Skip to Content
AP Idaho
By
Published 11:44 AM

Police: 3 killed in head-on collision near Coeur d’Alene

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Three people died in a head-on vehicle collision on U.S. 95 near Coeur d’Alene on Friday, according to police.

A Ford truck traveling north on U.S. 95 crossed into the southbound lanes and crashed into a Subaru Legacy in Kootenai County at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Idaho State Police said Saturday in a news release.

Three people in the Subaru including the 30-year-old female driver, 62-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man, died in the crash, police said.

Police didn’t release the condition of a 37-year-old man driving the truck.

Police said no one was wearing a seat belt.

An investigation is ongoing.

Article Topic Follows: AP Idaho

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content