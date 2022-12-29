Skip to Content
AP Idaho
By
Updated
today at 5:24 PM
Published 4:33 PM

Police shoot man they say was ramming vehicles on I-90

KTVZ

POST FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Police officers shot a man who was ramming vehicles on Interstate 90 in Post Falls, Idaho, police said.

Post Falls Police said officers tried to stop a truck Thursday that was intentionally hitting other cars, KXLY-TV reported.

The driver also rammed one patrol car on I-90 and another on Spokane Street, police said.

Officers shot the man several times, police said. The man’s condition wasn’t immediately clear. No officers were shot.

Westbound I-90 lanes were closed for several hours while detectives investigated the scene.

The North Idaho Critical Incident Task Force will investigate with the Coeur d’Alene Police Department as the lead agency.

No further information was immediately released.

Article Topic Follows: AP Idaho

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content