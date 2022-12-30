Skip to Content
Man police shot after vehicles rammed in Idaho dies

POST FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Police have confirmed a man shot by police Thursday after they say he was ramming vehicles in Post Falls, Idaho, has died.

Coeur d’Alene police said Friday that an officer shot Randy Ness, 57, after police received reports of a man ramming parked cars and structures in Post Falls, KREM-TV reported.

According to police, officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on his vehicle but he drove through a parking lot and into a Post Falls police vehicle. Ness then backed into another Post Falls police car before taking off, police said.

Once Ness reached Interstate 90, he stopped and backed over a pursuing police car, crushing the roof with two officers inside, according to police.

At least one Post Falls officer shot at Ness, police said. Ness reportedly died from his gunshot wounds at the scene.

Multiple officers were hurt, police said. No community members were injured, according to police.

At least four vehicles, a telephone pole and at least two structures were damaged, police said.

