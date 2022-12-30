Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho college students arrested in Pennsylvania, law enforcement official says
STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho college students arrested in Pennsylvania, law enforcement official says.
STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho college students arrested in Pennsylvania, law enforcement official says.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.