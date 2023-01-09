Idaho governor touts funding for education, public safety

By REBECCA BOONE

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced proposals for property tax relief, education funding and efforts to fight the influx of illegal fentanyl during his annual State of the State address on Monday.

The Republican governor’s speech, where he outlines his top budget and policy priorities, kicks off Idaho’s legislative session each year.

Education funding — in the form of a $410 million budget boost approved by lawmakers during a special session last fall — topped Little’s priorities.

Making Idaho a place where residents’ children and grandchildren choose to stay means ensuring good educational opportunities and expanded career opportunities so they can be confident in their jobs and incomes, he said.

“We are not backing down on education; we are doubling down on education,” Little told the packed House chamber filled with representatives, senators, top state elected officials, members of the Idaho Supreme Court and spectators.

Though the $410 million funding boost has already been approved, lawmakers must decide exactly how to allocate it. There is $330 million earmarked for K-12 public education and another $80 million going toward training for what lawmakers dubbed “in-demand occupations.”

Little also announced a proposed scholarship program starting next year of $8,500 for graduating Idaho high school students who choose to attend college, university, or career training in Idaho. The scholarship will be the single largest investment in career technical and workforce training in Idaho history, he said.

“Never have we provided a catalyst of this magnitude for students to ‘go on,’ in whatever way suits them,” Little said, whether that means becoming a welder or lineman or going into engineering, healthcare or teaching. “No matter what path a student chooses we are making it easier for them to get the advanced training they need to propel themselves and Idaho’s economy forward.”

Little’s budget includes $120 million for property tax relief, in the form of helping local governments cover infrastructure costs, he said. In Idaho, property taxes go toward local governments and schools. Helping local governments with costs for water systems, bridges and other infrastructure will mean cities and counties won’t have to go to local taxpayers for those funds, Little said.

“Idaho’s tremendous pace of growth is putting a strain on services at the local level, which increases the potential to drive up your local property taxes,” he said. “But too often, we are simply shifting burdens across taxpayers when we should be addressing the needs head-on.”

Little also talked about investing in law enforcement and public safety initiatives, including proposed 10% raises for law enforcement officers. That would average out to an increase of about $6,000 for Idaho State Police troopers, he said.

He also asked the Legislature to hold a moment of silence for four University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death at a home near campus on Nov. 13. The slayings left the community deeply shaken, and a former Washington State University graduate student was arrested Dec. 30 and charged with four counts of murder. Bryan Kohberger has not yet entered a plea.

Little called the killings “one of the worst crimes our state and our nation has seen.”

He called each of the victims — Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen — by their first names.

“The loss of these incredible people is felt exponentially, and we will never forget them. We will vigorously seek justice for the victims and the many loved ones they leave behind, and I ask everyone now to please pause in a moment of silence and prayer for them,” he said.

Little also introduced a grieving family who attended the speech. Jennifer and Frank Stabile’s 15-year-old son Michael died when he took a pill he thought was a painkiller, but it contained a lethal dose of fentanyl, Little said.

He then announced an education campaign to warn youth about the danger’s of fentanyl that will feature Michael’s story, as well as plans for a new Idaho State Police drug enforcement team.

He said he would send a team of ISP officers to Arizona as part of an effort to help secure the border.

“In 2021, the State of Arizona called for support in controlling the chaos at the border. I sent a team of drug interdiction specialists with ISP to help,” Little said.

The new trip to the border will allow the law enforcement team to, “hone their skills and return with even better knowledge to train police in our state on the best ways to get fentanyl off our streets,” he said.

Idaho has a whopping budget surplus that was projected to top $1.5 billion by this week, based on the state’s last financial report. Little cautioned against spending too much, however, citing a poor economic outlook.

“We must prepare for the impending economic downturn, and now more than ever we must make wise decisions that stand the test of time,” he said. “We can’t cut beyond the level of service Idahoans demand, and we must not use our one-time surplus for wasteful spending.”