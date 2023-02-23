Parker has 17 as Idaho State defeats Idaho 65-55

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Brayden Parker had 17 points in Idaho State’s 65-55 win over Idaho on Thursday night.

Parker also contributed nine rebounds for the Bengals (10-19, 7-9 Big Sky Conference). Brock Mackenzie scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Austin Smellie was 4 of 7 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with 10 points to match Kolby Lee who was 5 of 7 shooting.

Divant’e Moffitt led the Vandals (10-19, 4-12) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and three steals. Nigel Burris added 13 points for Idaho. In addition, Isaac Jones finished with nine points and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.