Jones scores 21, Weber State takes down Idaho 67-53

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Dillon Jones had 21 points in Weber State’s 67-53 victory over Idaho on Saturday night.

Jones added 14 rebounds for the Wildcats (16-14, 11-6 Big Sky Conference). Steven Verplancken Jr. scored 14 points, shooting 5 for 14, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Isaac Jones led the way for the Vandals (10-20, 4-13) with 17 points and seven rebounds. Yusef Salih added nine points and eight rebounds for Idaho.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Monday. Weber State visits Northern Arizona while Idaho hosts Montana.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

