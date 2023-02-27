Skip to Content
AP Idaho
By
Published 8:57 PM

Whitney scores 20 as Montana beats Idaho 68-53

KTVZ News Team

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Brandon Whitney had 20 points and Montana beat Idaho 68-53 on Monday night.

Whitney finished 9 of 14 from the field for the Grizzlies (16-13, 10-7 Big Sky Conference). Josh Bannan added 17 points while shooting 7 of 12 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line, and he also had 12 rebounds and four blocks. Aanen Moody was 6 of 16 shooting (2 for 7 from distance) to finish with 15 points.

Divant’e Moffitt finished with 21 points for the Vandals (10-21, 4-14). Isaac Jones added 14 points and 12 rebounds for Idaho. In addition, Nigel Burris finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

