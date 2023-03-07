Battle’s late heroics carry Montana St. past Weber St.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — RaeQuan Battle scored 17 points and his dunk off a lob from Darius Brown II with 1.6 seconds left in the second overtime lifted Montana State past Weber State 60-58 Tuesday night in a Big Sky Conference semifinal matchup.

Battle then blocked Steven Verplancken Jr.’s shot attempt as time expired.

The Bobcats (24-9) will face upstart Northern Arizona Wednesday night for the automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. Montana State is playing in the conference final for a third-straight season.

Reserve Great Osobor scored 16 points for Montana State, Jubrile Belo scored 12 shooting 12 for 16 from the foul line and Brown grabbed 11 rebounds, distributed six assists and didn’t commit a turnover.

Dillon Jones scored 18 points for Weber State (18-15) and Verplancken 14.

___

