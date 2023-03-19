Robbery suspect killed after shooting hostage in Montana

ST. REGIS, Mont. (AP) — A suspect in an Idaho robbery was killed by law enforcement after shooting a hostage near a travel center in western Montana, authorities said.

Two suspects involved in the Saturday morning robbery in Osburn, Idaho were seen by witnesses later that day in St. Regis, Montana, the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office said.

One suspect was taken into custody without incident. The second suspect took a hostage near the travel center and shot the hostage before the suspect was shot and killed by law enforcement, the sheriff’s office said.

The extent of hostage’s injuries were not available. The suspect’s body as sent to the Montana State Crime Lab for an autopsy.