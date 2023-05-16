Mandatory flood evacuations ordered in Hailey, Idaho

HAILEY, Idaho. (AP) — Authorities issued evacuation notices Tuesday for some neighborhoods in the central Idaho city of Hailey because of river flooding.

The Blaine County sheriff at the request of the Hailey Fire Department issued an order Tuesday for people living in eight homes on War Eagle Drive to leave immediately. The sheriff also told people in other parts of the neighborhood to prepare to evacuate.

The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a flood warning for the nearby Big Wood River because of snowmelt. The weather service said minor flooding was happening and moderate flooding was expected.

Moderate flooding will occur along Cedar, War Eagle, and Della Vista Drives in the lower subdivisions in Hailey, which may be inaccessible, the weather service said.

Draper Preserve in Hailey was already inaccessible and water may be over some secondary roads in West Ketchum, according to the weather service.

Flood stage for the Big Wood River is 5 feet (1.5 meters) and as of 10:45 a.m. Tuesday it was at 5.6 feet (1.7 meters). The weather service said the river will rise to 6.8 feet (2.1 meters) by next Tuesday, which also happened in May 1982, according to the weather service.