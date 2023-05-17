Grand jury indicts man in 4 University of Idaho stabbing deaths, allowing prosecutors to skip preliminary hearing
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Grand jury indicts man in 4 University of Idaho stabbing deaths, allowing prosecutors to skip preliminary hearing.
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Grand jury indicts man in 4 University of Idaho stabbing deaths, allowing prosecutors to skip preliminary hearing.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.