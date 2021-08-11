Huge California fire grows; Montana blaze threatens towns

AP National Business

GREENVILLE, Calif. (AP) — California’s largest single wildfire in recorded history continued to grow after destroying more than 1,000 buildings, nearly half of them homes, while authorities in Montana ordered evacuations as a wind-driven blaze roared toward several remote communities. The east end of Northern California’s Dixie Fire flared up as winds increased. In southeastern Montana, communities in and around the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation were ordered to evacuate as the Richard Spring Fire grew amid erratic winds. The dangerous fires are among some 100 large blazes burning across 15 states. Most are in the West, where historic drought conditions have left lands parched.