Limited production close for Lordstown, future still hazy

AP National Business

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN

AP Business Writer

Even though electric vehicle maker Lordstown Motors anticipates beginning limited production next month, it said in a regulatory filing on Friday that it’s still unsure if it will last the year as a company. On Wednesday Lordstown said that it expects to start limited vehicle production next month. But the company said in a filing on Friday that its current level of cash and cash equivalents are not sufficient to fund commercial scale production and to launch the sale of such vehicles.