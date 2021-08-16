How major US stock indexes fared Monday

AP National Business

The Associated Press

Stock indexes are closing at record highs on Wall Street Monday, despite rising coronavirus infections in the U.S. and around the globe, as well as geopolitical concerns in Asia. The S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both closed higher after falling earlier in the day. The Nasdaq closed lower. Shares of Tesla fell after the U.S. government began investigating the company’s automated driving feature, following a series of collisions with parked vehicles. Oil prices fell and weighed down energy companies.