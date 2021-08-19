Macy’s ups outlook after bounce-back second quarter

AP National Business

By ANNE D’iNNOCENZIO

AP Retail Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Macy’s swung to a profit during the second quarter from its year- ago loss and posted strong sales as newly vaccinated shoppers bought dresses, luggage and other items. The results, announced Thursday, well surpassed analysts’ expectations, and the company boosted its annual outlook. Macy’s shares were up more than 5% in premarket trading on the news. Macy’s joins a string of other retailers including Walmart and Target that show shoppers’ return to normalcy as they go out to buy travel-related goods, dressy clothes, makeup and other items as they socialize more. A year ago, they were hunkered down, focusing on stocking up on buying food and focusing online shopping.