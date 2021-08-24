Cell phone catches fire on Alaska Airlines jet upon landing

AP National Business

SEATAC, Wash. (AP) — The cell phone of a passenger on an Alaska Airlines jet caught fire after the plane landed at the Sea-Tac International Airport, forcing the crew to deploy evacuation slides to get everyone off the plane. A spokesperson for the carrier told KOMO-TV that crew members on the New Orelans to Seattle flight used a battery containment bag Monday evening to put out the fire. Haze in the cabin forced the crew to use the plane’s evacuation slides to passengers off the jet. A tweet from Sea-Tac Airport said the passengers were taken by bus to the terminal and that some suffered minor injuries.