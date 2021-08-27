T-Mobile CEO says “truly sorry” for hack of 50M users’ data

AP National Business

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — T-Mobile says it has notified nearly all of the millions of customers whose personal data was stolen and that it is “truly sorry” for the breach. CEO Mike Sievert said in a written statement Friday that the company spends lots of effort to try to stay ahead of criminal hackers “but we didn’t live up to the expectations we have for ourselves to protect our customers.” The company disclosed earlier in August that the names, Social Security numbers and information from driver’s licenses or other identification of about 50 million accounts was exposed.