Universal Studios sets opening for first theme park in China

BEIJING (AP) — Universal Studios says it will open its first theme park in China in September after six years of construction. The company said Monday that the theme park will open in China’s capital on Sept. 20. Beijing authorities have strongly backed the project, including the extension of one of the city’s main subway lines to the site. Along with rides, shows, restaurants and exhibits, the resort features a pair of hotels. The project will complement Universal’s other two Asian parks in Japan and Singapore. The Harry Potter, Jurassic Park and Kung Fu Panda film franchises feature heavily, along with the Minions from the “Despicable Me” movies.