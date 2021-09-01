Indian-Swiss tycoon could owe $137 million in back taxes

AP National Business

By JAMEY KEATEN

Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland’s highest court has ruled that an Indian-Swiss tycoon could owe the Geneva region more than 125 million francs (about $137 million) in back taxes over allegations he tried to pass himself off as a resident of Monaco and falsified the value of his fortune. The revelations were first brought to light Wednesday in Swiss media. They said that the Federal Tribunal in Lausanne ruled Aug. 17 that Prakash Hinduja owes fuller taxes to local authorities than he had originally claimed between 2008 and 2017.