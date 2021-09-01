Photos show black slick in water near Gulf oil rig after Ida

AP National Business

By MICHAEL BIESECKER and GERALD HERBERT

Associated Press

PORT FOURCHON, La. (AP) — Photos show what appears to be a miles long oil slick near an offshore rig in the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Ida, according to aerial survey imagery released Wednesday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and reviewed by The Associated Press. The government imagery and additional photos taken by AP from a helicopter Tuesday also show Louisiana port facilities, oil refineries and shipyards in the storm’s path where the telltale rainbow sheen typical of oil and fuel spills is visible in the water of bays and bayous. Both state and federal regulators said Wednesday they had been unable to reach the stricken area, citing challenging conditions in the disaster zone.