Study: Dust near Dutch steel plant ‘undesirable’ for youths

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The future of steel production at a sprawling plant west of Amsterdam is being called into question after an investigation found elevated levels of lead and other deposits in dust falling in nearby residential areas. The investigation published Thursday by the government Public Health and Environment Institute says exposure to the levels of lead and another substance in the dust is “undesirable for the health of children.” The report focused on dust found in towns and villages near the sprawling Tata Steel factory on the North Sea coast near the Dutch capital. Tata Steel said in a written statement that it takes the report very seriously.