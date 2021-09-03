UAW watchdog getting evidence from feds in corruption probe

AP National Business

By ED WHITE and TOM KRISHER

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Detroit put a herd of UAW officials in prison. Now they’re sharing additional evidence with a court-appointed watchdog who has authority to pursue other misconduct at the union. The independent monitor, Neil Barofsky, can investigate and bring disciplinary charges inside the United Auto Workers. A judge took the unusual step of giving prosecutors permission to share grand jury materials and other records. The government says the monitor’s staff has met with people who cooperated with agents in the criminal investigation. The investigation led to a dozen convictions at the UAW, including prison terms for two presidents, Gary Jones and Dennis Williams.