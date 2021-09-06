New Jersey’s largest dairy farm nearly destroyed in tornado

AP National Business

By CHRISTINA PACIOLLA

Associated Press

The morning after one of the most intense tornados recorded in New Jersey history all but demolished the largest dairy farm in the state, owners Marianne and Wally Eachus looked at each other and just cried. An EF3 tornado ripped through Mullica Hill, a suburb of Philadelphia, and nearly demolished Wellacrest Farms. More than a dozen cows have died and several more remain missing days after the remnants of Hurricane Ida tore through the Northeast. Seven tornados were recorded in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Dozens of people have died. Now, the Eachus family must rebuild. But it’s a massive effort that starts with cleanup.