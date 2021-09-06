UN: Migrants face ‘dire conditions’ at Poland-Belarus border

AP National Business

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The U.N. migration agency says it is deeply concerned by the “dire conditions” facing migrants stranded for weeks at the border of Poland and Belarus. But the Polish prime minister said Monday in Warsaw that the group of people stuck at the border are being provided with food and money by the Belarusian security services and are being used to try to bring people illegally into the country. The three European Union nations that border Belarus accuse Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of pushing migrants from Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and elsewhere into their countries illegally. Poland, Lithuania and Latvia call it an act of “hybrid war” against their countries in revenge for EU sanctions.