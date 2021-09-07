Biden seeking additional funds for Ida relief and Afghans

AP National Business

By JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

The White House is asking Congress to approve an additional $24 billion in spending to handle the costs of Hurricane Ida and other natural disasters. It also is seeking $6.4 billion for the resettlement of evacuees from Afghanistan to help with transportation, government processing and public health screenings. Shalanda Young, the acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, laid out the stopgap funding requests in a blog post Tuesday. She says “it’s clear” that Congress will need more time to pass a full 2022 budget to avert a government shutdown when the 2021 fiscal year ends Sept. 30.