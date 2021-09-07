Maryland brewery sues North Carolina commission over label

AP National Business

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A Maryland-based brewery is suing North Carolina regulators after one of its beer labels was rejected after it was deemed inappropriate. WRAL reports the owners of Flying Dog Brewery say in the lawsuit filed last month that the North Carolina Alcohol Beverage Control Commission has violated its First Amendment rights by rejecting the label for its Freezin’ Season Winter Ale. The artwork consists of the silhouette of a naked man standing next to a campfire. The brewery says the label has been approved in every other state within its 24-state distribution network. The commission didn’t immediately return a phone call seeking comment.