Private expedition to dive into wreck of M/S Estonia ferry

AP National Business

By JARI TANNER

Associated Press

HELSINKI (AP) — A privately-funded expedition, commissioned by the relatives of the victims of the M/S Estonia ferry that sank into the Baltic Sea nearly 27 years ago, will conduct a dive into the vessel’s wreck this month. It’s the latest attempt to gain more insight into one of Europe’s worst peacetime maritime disasters. The dive is commissioned and organized by the Estonia-based Mare Liberum fund. The fund said Wednesday that the dive’s goal “is to find answers to questions” that official joint and separate investigations by Estonia, Finland and Sweden have failed to provide on the vessel’s fate. It was not yet clear how Estonia, Finland and Sweden would react to the private dive.