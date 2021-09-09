US, Mexico restart high-level economic talks after 4 years

AP National Business

By AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Mexico have restarted high-level economic talks after a four-year pause. Top advisers to presidents Joe Biden and Andrés Manuel López Obrador are expressing eagerness to make headway on issues important to both nations, including infrastructure, trade and migration. The talks were launched by Biden in 2013, when he served as vice president under Barack Obama, but were halted under President Donald Trump. Trump’s hard-line immigration policies complicated the relationship with the United States’ top trade partner. Vice President Kamala Harris kicked off Thursday’s meeting by emphasizing the Biden administration’s desire for warmer relations.