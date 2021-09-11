Salesforce to help workers leave states over abortion laws

AP National Business

DALLAS (AP) — Business-software company Salesforce says it will help employees leave Texas if they are worried about a new law that severely restricts abortion in the state. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff made his position clear by retweeting a CNBC story describing the company’s offer to help employees relocate. Benioff said in a tweet directed at employees that the company will help workers exit Texas — it’s their choice. The Texas law bans most abortions after six weeks, before many women know whether they are pregnant. The Biden administration is suing Texas to block the law.