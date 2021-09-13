Veteran broadcaster Andrew Neil quits as chairman of GB News

AP National Business

By PAN PYLAS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British broadcasting veteran Andrew Neil has stepped down as chairman of GB News, just three months after he launched it amid great fanfare and an ambition to provide an alternative to an alleged “metropolitan elite” bias among the established news channels. GB News, which has struggled for viewers since its launch and faced mockery on social media for a string of technical glitches, said Monday that the 72-year-old will continue to contribute as a regular guest commentator. The news of Neil’s departure has been widely anticipated since he announced a break two weeks into its launch. Neil had helped steer the channel to its launch over the previous year.