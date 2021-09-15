Asian shares mostly lower on lackluster China, Japan data

AP National Business

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

Stocks are mostly lower in Asia after the region’s two biggest economies released data that were weaker than expected. Chinese economic activity was lackluster in August and Japan’s exports also failed to meet forecasts. On Wednesday, Wall Street shook off recent doldrums, giving the S&P 500 its biggest gain since late August. Energy companies did particularly well as prices for crude oil and natural gas climbed. The S&P 500 added 0.8%, as did the Nasdaq composite. Small-company stocks did even better with a 1.1% gain. Utilities, which investors shun when they’re more willing to take on risk, were the only sector to fall. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was steady at 1.30%.