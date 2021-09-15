Japan exports slow as supply chain hiccups hit factories

AP National Business

Japan’s exports rose 26% in August from a year earlier, below analysts’ forecasts, as supply chain disruptions hit manufacturers. Preliminary trade data released Thursday showed the world’s third largest economy logged a trade deficit of 635 billion yen ($5.8 billion), as imports surged nearly 45%, driven largely by imports of oil, gas and coal. Exports to the U.S. rose 23% while those to China climbed almost 13%. Auto manufacturers have slowed production as they struggle with shortages of computer chips and other parts due to soaring demand for IT products. The data showed exports of cars slipped 1.5%, while imports of oil and other fuels surged 21%.