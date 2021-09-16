Job market disconnect raises concerns over economic recovery

AP National Business

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

The gulf between record job openings and a lack of people taking those jobs is forcing Wall Street to reassess the pace of the economic recovery. Jobs were gutted during the pandemic and employment growth has been a closely watched gauge for investors. Increasing employment eventually results in increased consumer spending, which is the biggest driver of economic growth. Without the former, analysts have said, it will take longer than expected for the economy to operate at some semblance of a pre-pandemic normal. Rising COVID-19 cases are one of the biggest culprits driving the jobs divide.