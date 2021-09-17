Skip to Content
France recalls ambassadors to US, Australia over sub deal

By SYLVIE CORBET
The Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — France says it is immediately recalling its ambassadors to the U.S. and Australia after Australia scrapped a big French conventional submarine purchase in favor of nuclear subs built with U.S. technology. The French foreign minister said late Friday that the decision “is justified by the exceptional seriousness of the announcements” made by Australia and the United States. He said Wednesday’s announcement of Australia’s submarine deal with the U.S. is “unacceptable behavior between allies and partners.” Earlier Friday, a top French diplomat spoke of a “crisis” in relations with the U.S.

