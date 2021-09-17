NYC restaurant host attacked over vaccine status request

AP National Business

By KAREN MATTHEWS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a host at a popular New York City restaurant was assaulted by three women from Texas after she asked for proof they had been vaccinated against COVID-19. Police say the women repeatedly punched the host and broke her necklace Thursday. Proof of vaccination is required to dine inside at New York City restaurants. The attack left the 24-year-old victim bruised and scratched. She declined medical attention. The three women all hail from the Houston area. They were arrested on charges of misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief. They were ordered to appear in court Oct. 5.