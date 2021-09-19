France’s Macron to talk to Biden amid crisis over submarines

AP National Business

By ELAINE GANLEY

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — France’s government spokesman says President Emmanuel Macron will speak in the coming days with President Joe Biden in their first contact since a major crisis erupted between France and the United States over a submarine deal with Australia. The French spokesman said Sunday that the phone call is at the request of Biden. What the French now call a “grave crisis” erupted over the surprise end to a 2016 contract for France to build 12 conventional diesel-electric submarines for Australia. But Australia belatedly signed on with United States and Britain for nuclear-powered submarines. France recalled its ambassadors to the two countries. But the French government insists the problem is firstly about strategic issues in the Indo-Pacific region where China is raising its influence.