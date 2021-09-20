Protesters target London’s major ring road for 4th time

AP National Business

By PAN PYLAS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Environmental protesters pressuring the British government to insulate all homes within a decade have apologized for their role in bringing another day of traffic chaos to London’s major ring road. But they said the road blocks would continue unless a dialogue opens up. For the fourth time in little more than a week, the “Insulate Britain” protesters targeted the M25 on Monday, one of the country’s busiest highways, blocking entry roads by gluing themselves to the road and painting the name of their group on the road as well as a blue heart. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the group was not doing their cause any favors.