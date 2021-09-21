Consumers get online tool to check nursing home vaccine data

AP National Business

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Medicare says families and patients have a new online tool to compare COVID-19 vaccination rates among nursing homes. The agency announced Tuesday the details are now being made available through the “Care Compare” feature at Medicare.gov. That is the online tool for basic research on quality and safety issues at nursing homes. Consumers will be able to compare up to three nursing homes at the same time, and the webpage shows vaccination rates for residents and staff, as well as national and state averages. Medicare’s move addresses complaints from consumer groups and lawmakers that the critical data had been too difficult to find.