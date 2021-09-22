Epic CEO: Apple won’t let Fortnite back until case ends

AP National Business

By BARBARA ORTUTAY

AP Technology Writer

Tim Sweeney, CEO of Fortnite maker Epic, said Wednesday it’s been told by Apple that the game will be “blacklisted from the Apple ecosystem” until the companies’ legal case is resolved and all appeals are exhausted, which could take as long as five years. Sweeney posted on Twitter that Epic has asked Apple to reinstate “Fortnite” and promised “that it will adhere to Apple’s guidelines whenever and wherever we release products on Apple’s platforms.” A representative for Apple did not immediately respond to a message for comment.