NY hospitals fear staff shortage as vaccine deadline looms

AP National Business

By MICHAEL HILL and BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Hospitals and nursing homes in New York are bracing for the possibility that a statewide COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers could lead to staff shortages. Health care workers have been given until Sept. 27 to get at least their first vaccine shot in one of the nation’s most aggressive plans to protect patients. With just days left to go before the deadline, many still hadn’t gotten the shots. That left the prospect of potentially thousands of health care workers being forced off the job next week. Some hospitals and nursing homes were preparing contingency plans that included cutting back on elective surgeries and trimming medical services.