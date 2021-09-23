Tyra Banks, Kevin Hart set for Black entrepreneurship event

AP National Business

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shaquille O’Neal, Tyra Banks and Kevin Hart are among the celebrities taking part in a live-streamed special intended to boost Black-owned businesses. Daymond John of “Shark Tank” will host “Black Entrepreneurs Day” from New York City’s Apollo Theater on Oct. 14. The event will be available through John’s Facebook page and across Facebook channels. Other participants include Michael Strahan, Marcus Samuelsson and Khalid. Black entrepreneurs and small business owners nationwide are eligible to seek a share of the more than $200,000 contributed by the event’s corporate sponsors. The application window for about eight NAACP-administered grants is open through Sept. 28 at BlackEntrepreneursDay.com.