He’s a viral GIF. So he’s using it to fundraise for charity

AP National Business

By HALELUYA HADERO

AP Business Writer

If you’ve been on social media, or texted with GIF-loving friends, Drew Scanlon’s face has likely appeared on your screen. His GIF, known as “Blinking Guy” or “Blinking White Guy,” is estimated to have been used more than 1.7 billion times to express unbelief or confusion. It even has its own Twitter page. Scanlon hasn’t been wasting his internet fame. He’s using it for good by soliciting donations for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Last week, he appealed to his Twitter followers to pitch in. Many donated, and helped Scanlon raise more than $75,000 for the organization – breaking his prior record of nearly $34,000 in 2019.