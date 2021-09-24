Supermarket gunman was a sushi vendor, family friend says

AP National Business

By TRAVIS LOLLER, JONATHAN MATTISE and MARK HUMPHREY

Associated Press

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A gunman who killed one person and wounded 14 others in a Tennessee grocery store didn’t appear to target anyone specifically as he rampaged through the building on a sunny Thursday afternoon. Police say the entire shooting was over within minutes as first responders swarmed the Kroger in Collierville, a wealthy suburb outside Memphis. Police say some of the wounded were still in critical condition Friday. The shooter was identified as UK Thang. Authorities say he acted alone and died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound shortly after police arrived. A family friend says Thang worked in a sushi business at the store. Police have not released a motive.