Huawei executive returning as China releases Canadians

AP National Business

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — China is eagerly anticipating the return of an executive of global communications giant Huawei Technologies following a legal settlement that also saw the release of two Canadian citizens held by Beijing. Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer and the daughter of the company’s founder, reached an agreement on Friday with U.S. federal prosecutors that called for fraud charges against her to be dismissed next year. She’s due to arrive in the southern technology hub of Shenzhen where Huawei is based. Her pending return is a top item on the Chinese internet and state TV. On the same day, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were freed and flown back to Canada. They were detained shortly after Canada arrested Meng on a U.S. extradition request.