Beyond, Impossible join crowded plant-based chicken market

AP National Business

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

AP Business Writer

Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods are getting into the fast-growing market for plant-based chicken. Beyond Meat said Monday that its new tenders, made from fava beans, will go on sale in U.S. groceries in October. Impossible Foods began selling its new soy-based nuggets at U.S. groceries this month. Beyond and Impossible made their names with plant-based burgers sold in the meat aisle. But this time, they have more competition, with more than 50 plant-based chicken brands already in the U.S.