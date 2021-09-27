Laurene Powell Jobs to invest $3.5B in climate group

AP National Business

Philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs will invest $3.5 billion within the next 10 years to address the climate crisis. A spokesperson for Emerson Collective, Jobs’ organizations, said Monday that Jobs will give the money to Waverley Street Foundation, an organization she set up in 2016. The spokesperson says the foundation will focus its work on “initiatives and ideas to help underserved communities most impacted by climate change.” Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, has been selected to chair the foundation’s board. Jackson served as the head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under former President Barack Obama.